Person in critical condition after water incident at Christchurch beach

Emergency services were called to New Brighton pier after a person was found in the water on Tuesday evening. (File photo)

A person is in a critical condition after being rescued from the sea in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton.

The person was found in the water near New Brighton pier on Tuesday evening, and emergency services were called at 6.25pm.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz.

Sumner Lifeboat crew rescued the person from the water and took them back to the Sumner Lifeboat Station, a St John spokesperson said.

Sumner Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Daryl Sawyer said their crew helped try to resuscitate the person before they were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.