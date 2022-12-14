Person dies after water incident at Christchurch beach

Emergency services were called to New Brighton pier after a person was found in the water on Tuesday evening. (File photo)

A person has died after being rescued from the sea in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton.

Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that a person died in hospital after they were found in the water near the pier on Tuesday evening. Emergency services were called at 6.25pm.

An eyewitness said he saw the person in the water at the end of the pier, before calling 111.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The injured person was taken to the Sumner lifeboat station in Scarborough, before being transported to hospital.

“Police arrived to help watch where the [person] was floating in the tide. Sumner lifeboat arrived and we directed the boat to them. They recovered the [person] and sped off.”

The man said he believed the person was in the water for about 20 minutes.

Sumner Lifeboat crew rescued the person from the water and took them back to the Sumner Lifeboat Station, a St John spokesperson said.

Sumner Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Daryl Sawyer said their crew helped try to resuscitate the person before they were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said the death would be referred to the coroner.