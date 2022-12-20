'Mischievous' creator knew the 'connotations' of Santa's beckoning finger

A giant Santa Claus, pictured here in 1988, beckoned customers to the Farmers store in Armagh Street for decades, but while some thought he was a joy to see, others had a chuckle about the finger.

Every December for decades, Christchurch's creepy Santa and his beckoning finger freaked out children and adults alike. Now we know his creator was in on the joke.

The giant model, about 7m tall, no longer stands on the old Farmers store rooftop heralding Christmas, the building long gone and replaced by the Te Pae convention centre.

But one of the men who helped create him was able to share a secret about the frightening, moving digit.

Peter Soutter, the display’s director, “knew the alternative connotations” of the welcoming finger, said Ivor Jones, a former employee at Hay’s display department, who helped build the fibreglass figure.

He said he remembered telling Soutter the finger was creating “a bit of a stir”.

“He chuckled. He had a great sense of humour and he knew jolly well. He said, ‘I think it’s wonderful’. It got the publicity, that’s the main thing.

“He knew the alternative connotations of that as well, I’m pretty sure he did. He was just being a bit mischievous.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Ivor Jones helped build the giant fibreglass Santa that once stood on the Farmers building, heralding Christmas for a number of decades.

The famed moving finger wasn’t originally part of Santa. It was a few years after he made his first appearance that “suddenly, one Christmas, the finger appeared”, Jones said.

In 1996 Santa took his final stand on the Armagh St department store rooftop. The shop was originally Hay’s, before a merger saw it become Haywrights in 1970, and finally Farmers in the 1980s. The original building was demolished in 1997.

Jones fondly remembered the time he spent working on the Santa for its big reveal in 1960.

He was fresh out of school, just 16, when he was employed at the Hay’s display department in Papanui, where Northlands Mall now stands.

“Peter decided that we needed a Father Christmas for the veranda and set about building it.”

It took eight months to construct, but that wasn’t the only thing Jones was working on. He also helped build Santa’s reindeer, in the same fashion.

“It was probably one of the first fibreglass constructions in Christchurch – fibreglass was in its early days.”

The structures were made with wooden frames before a wire netting frame was put over that; papier-mache was then added, and fibreglass put over the top.

supplied/Stuff The Hay's Procession in its heyday with Santa and his reindeer, created by a team in the Hay's display department, including Ivor Jones.

”It was pretty basic construction.”

Jones had fond memories of the 18 months he spent with Hay’s, including the commute to work and the department store’s owner, Sir James Hay.

“We had a good team. It was a lot of fun, a lot of laughs.”

At Christmas, Jones said Hay would take in strawberries and ice cream for staff.

One day Jones asked the owner: “Mr Hay, why is that you spend so much money on your wonderful windows and displays?”

Supplied/Stuff It just wasn't Christmas in Christchurch until you saw the giant Santa with the creepy finger.

“He said, ‘That’s a good question young man. I like to stop people in the street and I stop them by getting them to look in the window.

“‘And if they look in the window, I encourage them to come through the shop and go up to Hay’s roof. You know if they’re going through the shop, they just might buy something’.”

The Santa was easily transported, Jones said, coming apart at the waist, with his limbs also detaching.

“He was very solidly built.”

Which is lucky, as the Santa has been living out his days at Levin Adventure Park.