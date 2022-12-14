Council boss Dawn Baxendale to get nearly $16,000 pay rise, despite dire rates prediction

Christmas has come early for city council boss Dawn Baxendale, who will get a nearly $16,000 pay rise months after residents’ satisfaction with the council dropped to a 15-year low.

Baxendale’s previous salary was $532,571. On Wednesday, city councillors decided behind closed doors to increase it to $548,548, a jump of 3%.

Mayor Phil Mauger, also the chairperson of the council’s chief executive performance and employment committee, said Baxendale’s performance had been admirable in spite of all the challenges faced by the organisation and the city over the past year.

“She is an asset to the council and we know everyone has had a tough year so we want to acknowledge her hard work,” he said.

This latest rise has come weeks after the council revealed rates are projected to rise by 8.9% next year.

This is a work in progress figure, though Baxendale previously said it would be “impossible” to get rates down to 5%.

Baxendale joined the Christchurch City Council in late 2019.

During her tenure, Baxendale has restructured the council’s executive team and its senior management. Those changes are estimated to have saved ratepayers at least $1.3 million.

She also oversaw a “root and branch” budget review which, in mid-2021, led to operational savings of $27.3m.

But resident and staff satisfaction has faltered under Baxendale.

The most recent survey of council staff found 40% of council workers wanted the organisation to better recognise or value workers.

The survey noted the council did not empower and listen to staff. It also mentioned that there was an impression that Baxendale and the executive leadership team did not trust staff.

In June, a residents’ survey saw the council’s approval rating drop to 42% – its lowest point in 15 years.

The survey showed a quarter of residents were satisfied with ratepayers’ influence on decision-making.

The most recent pay rise for Baxendale is less than the one she got this time last year, when she got an $18,000 pay rise.

The council said at the time that her performance merited a greater increase but she did not get it because of calls to restrain the pay of executives in publicly owned companies.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Baxendale took a $50,000 pay cut to what was then a $495,000 base salary.