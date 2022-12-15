Alcohol ban for all of Christchurch suggested during council meeting

Councillors will decide in six months time whether to make the ban in Woolston permanent.

Alcohol will be banned in a Christchurch community under siege from beggars and crime, though some city councillors want to see a ban extended to the entire city.

Christchurch city councillors decided unanimously on Wednesday to go ahead with a six-month trial of a public alcohol ban in Woolston Village.

Councillors will decide in six months time whether to make the ban permanent.

The ban was sparked by a 173-signature community petition which highlighted concerns about drinking and antisocial behaviour in the village.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police Senior Sergeant Roy Appleby speaks at a public meeting held at the Woolston Community Library to address crime in the area.

At a community meeting last month, disgruntled residents said drug dealing and aggressive begging was driving the local community “into the ground”.

Luke Tahu, a security guard at New World Ferry Road supermarket, previously told Stuff four people had threatened to stab him in the past six months, and that he receives death threats every day.

While alcohol will be banned in the village, two city councillors wanted it to go further.

Cr Aaron Keown said he would support a blanket citywide ban on drinking in public because it was not cool, funny or smart.

“Drinking is for bars, at home, in clubs, places where there’s some form of responsibility,” he said.

“You and your mates grabbing a box of Woodies (Woodstock bourbon and cola) and heading down to the local park, down the street or whatever to get chopped and then intimidate people, in any neighbourhood, any park, any beach is not cool.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown says drinking in public is not cool.

It would help “steer people’s behaviour” and make the job easier for police, he said.

Cr Kelly Barber said he agreed with Keown and would love to see a city-wide ban, “so that people don’t drink in parks and places like that”.

Barber said the Woolston Village ban sent a clear message, and he was “really excited” to bring it into place.

Addiction expert Doug Sellman said a liquor ban would be symbolic of the concerns the council had, but it would not reduce the damage alcohol had on communities.

"This issue is not one in which a lot of research has been done. I'm not aware of any other city trying to do this but I can say it's a good symbol of the concern the council has about alcohol and violence and crime, but it won't change people's behaviour," Sellman said.

More needed to be done about the accessibility of alcohol, Sellman said.

“There needs to be less outlets, and they need to be open for less hours.

“Alcohol is causing so much damage in our communities. Council wants to do something, but a liquor ban won’t reduce the damage,” he said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Professor Doug Sellman thinks the ban would be symbolic only.

Cr Mark Peters said the council needed to empower communities to have control.

The alcohol ban in Woolston Village would help the community control problems, he said.

“The more we can do this around the city, to help give the community the tools they need, the better it is for all of us,” he said.

Community members who pushed for the Woolston Village alcohol ban told the council they observed antisocial behaviour in the area “on an almost-daily basis”.

They also showed local community board members several photos of cans and bottles left lying on the footpath.

OGB bar owner Nick Inkster said a ban for the entire city would be "a good thing."

“The CBD already has a ban, but you still get people walking around drinking from cans. People should be drinking at houses or venues, not on the streets.”

The six-month trial ban was supported by police and the medical officer of health, council staff said.

In a report presented to councillors, staff wrote: “The police strongly support an alcohol ban in the proposed area and have committed to enforce the ban, including regularly patrolling the area as a deterrent measure.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff People should be drinking at houses or venues, not on the streets, OGB bar owner Nick Inkster says. (File photo)

The council estimated it would spend $1200 on signage for the ban, but this could be covered by existing budgets.

The decision for the trial ban came a week after the council agreed to start gathering information and resources needed to develop a local alcohol policy (LAP).

It came following news, announced in October, the Government was planning to remove the ability for alcohol companies and retailers to challenge LAPs.

LAPs can be put in place by councils to restrict when and where alcohol can be sold, but many, including Christchurch’s, have failed due to appeals.

A bill to make changes to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 was introduced to Parliament last month.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said she hoped the changes would be passed into law by mid-next year.