Orana Park grieves loss of young giraffe who developed untreatable bone disease

A giraffe calf - wobbly on its spindly, delicate legs - was born to mum Shira at Orana Park in Christchurch on Wednesday, the first youngster born at the zoo for eight years. (Video first published October 20, 2021)

A 1-year-old giraffe has been euthanised at Christchurch’s Orana Wildlife Park due to an untreatable bone condition.

Jasiri suffered a leg fracture soon after his birth in October 2021. He was the first giraffe calf at Orana in eight years.

A treatment plan was organised and he went through an extensive surgical procedure, a zoo spokesperson said.

He was closely monitored by the park’s animal care team, which included assisted feeding for six months, and developed a strong bond with his keepers.

“Jasiri progressed nicely and became a healthy and active giraffe calf,” a spokesperson said.

“He made a huge impression on staff and visitors who have enjoyed his cheeky, playful behaviour. It was a delight to watch him toss branches around his habitat and play with his favourite stick.”

Recently, his leg started to decline. X-rays were taken and Orana’s vet spoke to specialist veterinary surgeons around the world.

Jasiri was diagnosed with avascular necrosis, which restricted the blood supply to his bone.

No treatment was available for the condition.

“Having explored all options, our vet team recommended that the kindest thing for Jasiri’s welfare was that he be euthanised,” the spokesperson said.

He was euthanised on Tuesday.

There are just over 68,000 mature giraffes left in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

The site lists giraffes as vulnerable, as their population continues to decline globally.