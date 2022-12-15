Environment Canterbury agrees pay for councillors

Environment Canterbury chair Peter Scott, left, and deputy chair Craig Pauling, whose roles were decided by drawing a name from a tin after they tied for the top job, will be paid $180,000 and $120,000 respectively (file photo)

Environment Canterbury has agreed the salaries for its councillors, endorsing a salary of $180,000 for chairperson Peter Scott – the same as previous leader Jenny Hughey.

The regional council agreed a salary of $120,000 for deputy chairperson Craig Pauling, while each councillor will earn $71,463.

Last year Peter Scott earned $104,873 as deputy, while councillors received $71,599.

The amount available for councillors’ pay is dictated by the Remuneration Authority, which sets salaries for mayors and those who chair regional councils, but not how the pool is distrubuted between councillors.

Under the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation Act 2022), the Ngāi Tahu councillors receive an equivalent salary to constituency councillors, but the amount does not come out of the remuneration pool.

It comes after Christchurch City Council voted behind closed doors to give chief executive Dawn Baxendale a $16,000 pay rise, increasing her salary by 3% to $548,548.