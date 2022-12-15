Dedicated Covid-19 facility in Christchurch to close 27 months after opening

More than 300 vehicles queued for hours at the Orchard Rd testing centre in August, 2021.

Kilometre-long lines of cars queueing to get Covid-19 tests is a sight Cantabrians will remember – but a sight the DHB is not planning to see again.

After 27 months in operation, the Orchard Rd Covid-19 testing centre near Christchurch Airport will permanently close from Saturday due to a lack of demand.

Te Whatu Ora spokesperson Becky Hickmott said the centre would close as pharmacies and healthcare providers could now manage the demand for testing and distributing RAT kits in Canterbury.

“Orchard Road has recently seen numbers drop as low as five PCR tests and 15 people requesting RATs in a single day,” Hickmott said.

The centre had been in hot demand throughout peaks of the pandemic, notably blocking State Highway 1 in August last year with people in cars waiting in queues up to four hours to get tested on one “unforgettable” day.

“We’ve certainly had our moments with high public demand for tests from this site,” Hickmott said.

Covid-19 tests are free and widely available from a number of pharmacies in Canterbury.

Hickmott said “testing continues to be a key tool to help New Zealand identify, isolate and recover from Covid-19 as we all learn to live with it”.

As the holiday season approaches, Hickmott said people should be prepared and take RAT testing kits, sanitiser, and masks with them and have a plan in place if any members become infected with Covid-19 on holiday, including how to get home safely to isolate.