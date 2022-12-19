Court Jesters host first season of themed shows for the summer

A drag star themed night of improv features Drag Race Down Under star Aubrey Haive, also known as Bailey Dunnage.

The Court Jesters are holding their first ever themed season of improv this summer, with shows inspired by everything from Star Wars to comedy show Taskmaster.

The Court Theatre season continues on Friday night with an end of year show featuring 16 improvisers performing a musical number, a special guest and something called “Live Wordle”.

“We are still figuring out how that will work,” Court Jester Emma Brittenden said.

“It is always one of our best nights of the year. It’s a rare chance to see so many of our jesters on stage at the same time. That’s always a fun challenge.”

Brittenden was one of four jesters, along with Andrew Todd, Emma Cusdin and Daniel Pengelly, that curated the Hot Scared Scriptless Summer Show line up. The season includes shows themed around drag artists, musicals, Valentine’s Day, and popular comedy show Taskmaster.

“They are high concept shows.

“They have all been led by us thinking: wouldn’t it be cool if we did this. We chose the themes that made us lean in and get excited.”

The season began earlier this month with a Star Wars themed show that was visited by the 501st Legion – a group of enthusiasts who dress as stormtroopers.

Supplied The All Singing, Some Dancing show will be on January 20 at the Court Theatre.

“It was a total joy. It was a proof of concept that if we make shows about things we are really into then it really works.”

The song and dance show was inspired by a repeated call for musicals from the audience during suggestion rounds for improv games.

“We are doing a whole show where it is all musical stuff.

“It will be stressful, but we are giving the audience what they want.”

Supplied The Scared Scriptless End of Year Spectacular will be held at the Court Theatre on Friday night.

The season, which runs until February 17, also features a drag star night featuring Drag Race Down Under star Aubrey Haive, also known as Bailey Dunnage. The drag star is also currently starring in the Court Theatre’s production of the musical RENT.

Brittenden hoped the Court Jesters would host more themed seasons in the future.

“If we do something that excites us, then the show is always awesome because it is coming from curiosity and joy.”