Chorus telecom boxes become works of art and turn streets into a gallery

Artist Nick Lowry’s mural is called Urban effervescent and was painted on a cabinet in October in Hornby.

A fresh round of eight new artworks have been emblazoned across the Christchurch suburbs in the past four months, but each one has used the most unusual canvas.

The new murals were painted across the metal telecommunication cabinets that furnish streets across New Zealand.

Since 2010, telecom company Chorus has been offering up their street cabinets to local artists in an effort to beautify the suburbs and deter tagging.

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon said the company pays a fee for each mural and covers the cost of paints, brushes and a coating of graffiti guard. All the completed artworks feature on the Chorus website and are considered for an annual Cabinet Art calendar.

The eight new artworks that have popped up in Christchurch over the last four months have livened up the streets of Halswell, Hornby, Moncks Bay, North New Brighton, Spreydon, St Albans and Hoon Hay. They add to the growing collection of more than 120 murals on Chorus cabinets across Christchurch.

Artist Oli Aikawa painted a cabinet on Wakatu Ave in Moncks Bay in September. The artwork was called A Day at the Beach.

Supplied Artist Oli Aikawa painted his mural in September.

“This is from a beach day in Waiheke,’’ he said.

“I really love the beach and the effect it has on my mental health. It allows me to just let go.

“The people in the painting are also really important as being around friends and family are really important to me.

“The message I want to show is that things aren't as bad as they seem. Try letting things be and just be in the moment and it feels so much better than being caught up in everything.”

Supplied Artist Zoe Ash painted her Clean Waters, Happy Fish mural in North New Brighton in September.

Seddon said the Christchurch City Council’s graffiti team delivered the murals in the city on behalf of Chorus.

“Council started working with Chorus in 2012, which is pretty much when the initiative was rolled out [nationally after a pilot in Auckland].

“It’s proven to be very successful in supporting artists and community groups, while at the same time combatting graffiti vandalism.”