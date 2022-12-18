Failed Christchurch City Council candidates spend big on campaigns

Thousands of dollars was spent by candidates to get elected on to the Christchurch City Council.

Four unsuccessful councillor candidates spent more than $18,000 each on their failed bid to get elected on to the Christchurch City Council.

One spent the equivalent of $28.93 per vote, while another candidate, who was successful, spent just 42 cents per vote to get elected.

Candidates are required by law to declare their election expenses and any donations over $1500.

Councillor candidates in Christchurch can spend up to $20,000 on their campaign and in Banks Peninsula, $7000.

Declarations published on the city council website, show failed coastal candidate and former community board member Kim Money spent the most of any councillor candidate at $19,448. Money, who received no donations over $1500, lost to incumbent Celeste Donovan, who spent $9176.

Unsuccessful Fendalton candidate Colin Meurk​ spent $19,008 and received $4000 in donations. He lost to long-standing councillor James Gough, who spent $14,067.

Stuff Sixteen Christchurch City Councillors spent an average of $9106 to get elected.

Money and Meurk spent more than any other councillor candidate, even the successful ones.

Renee Walker, who stood in Riccarton, spent $18,548 and received just 641 votes so spent the equivalent of $28.93 per vote – the most of any other council candidate.

JJ Smith in Banks Peninsula spent $21.46 for each of his 156 votes, spending a total of $3347.

Paul Lonsdale, who stood in Halswell, spent $18,397 but lost to first-time councillor Andrei Moore, who spent $12,214.

Out of the 16 councillors elected, only two spent more than $18,000 – double the average of $9106.

Mark Peters, in Hornby, spent $18,728 and received no donations over $1500.

Victoria Henstock, in Papanui, spent $18,437 to win the seat over incumbent Mike Davidson, who spent $11,121. Henstock received $6000 in donations.

Four successful candidates also proved it is not always about how much money you spend.

Harewood councillor Aaron Keown spent the least of all the successful candidates. His expenses totalled $2830, or 42c per vote. Keown’s opponent Fiona Bennetts​ spent $3671 ($2.06 per vote), all donated by the Green Party.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch city councillor Aaron Keown spent just $2830 on his election campaign.

Cashmere incumbent Tim Scandrett spent $3724 or 78c a vote, while his opponent Keir Leslie spent $7036, with $6375 donated by the left-leaning People’s Choice political grouping.

Heathcote councillor Sara Templeton spent $4012 or 75c a vote, a third of the spend of Will Hall, who came second, spending $12,475 or $4.82 per vote. However, Hall did make it on to the community board.

Linwood councillor Yani Johanson spent $4542, or $1.05 per vote, with $3994 donated by People’s Choice. His only opponent, Sally Cogle who has links to anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices for Freedom, spent $7338. Cogle did not declare any donations.

Other VFF candidates Colleen Farrelly in Cashmere and Mike Wilson in Burwood spent $3767 and $9267 respectively. They did not declare any donations.

Declarations from the two remaining candidates with links to VFF Rob Gray in Heathcote, and Don Cross in Coastal, are missing from the council website.

Mayoral candidates can spend up to $70,000 and only two candidates got close to that figure, with Phil Mauger spending well in excess of that during his entire 15-month campaign.

Mauger received $147,000 in donations and he declared he spent $65,500 in the three months leading up to the election. The remaining amount was spent before July, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF What do the people of Christchurch think of new mayor Phil Mauger and the outcome of the local elections? (First published October 9, 2022)

Mauger said all donations over $1500 between the 2019 and 2022 election must be declared, but only expenses incurred in the three months prior to the election have to be declared. Based on the entire campaign spend of $147,000, Mauger spent $2.74 per vote.

Close contender David Meates raised $69,285 in donations and spent $68,417 or $1.33 per vote.

In stark contrast, The Wizard, who polled fifth, spent just $719 and received no donations. He spent 29c per vote.

Another failed mayoral candidate Nikora Nitro declared an $80 spend on a black hoodie, while Peter Wakeman and Stephen Jelley spent nothing on their campaigns.