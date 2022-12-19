Chlorine removal at least five years away for nearly half of Christchurch

About 80% of water in Christchurch is chlorinated at low levels. (File photo)

Chlorine will not be removed from a large chunk of Christchurch’s water for at least five years, according to a new report.

The Christchurch City Council says new requirements to rid the city’s water of chlorine are “onerous” and considerable work is needed to improve the city’s infrastructure.

Chlorine is a widely used safety measure to prevent contamination and it is now required in water supplies across the country thanks to a new law that came into force last month.

To get to 0%, national water regulator Taumata Arowai would have to grant an exemption for each of Christchurch's 11 drinking water supply zones.

In a report published this month, city council staff provided an indicative timeline for when they expect to apply for each zone’s exemption.

That timeline shows while some applications will be filed next year, others are not expected for at least five years.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Geoff Butcher and Geoff Mavromatis say new water regulations - and its chlorine requirements - are not needed for their long-running community water schemes. (First published June 2022)

Among those with the longest timeframe is the central water zone, which provides water to about 40% of Christchurch.

The zone covers suburbs like Papanui, Shirley, the central city, Phillipstown, Sydenham and Cashmere.

The council’s three waters boss, Helen Beaumont, said the long timeline was because a number of reservoirs and tanks needed to be inspected and then repaired, upgraded or replaced.

Christchurch City Council/Screenshot This map shows water supply zones in Christchurch. The big blue one is the central zone, where a chlorine exemption application is at least five years away.

An exemption application can only be filed once a repair programme is scoped.

Beaumont said the scoping would take five years because inspections and work on reservoirs could only happen once they had been taken out of service.

That has to occur in winter when water demand is lower and only a limited number of reservoirs can be taken out of service at any one time.

Christchurch has 109 reservoirs and 24 suction tanks.

The council is planning to do about 30 internal inspections a year and has already budgeted nearly $13 million of work across 19 reservoirs.

Despite the long timeline for some exemption applications, the council expects to apply for others sooner.

An exemption application has already been filed for the Brooklands zone – and Taumata Arowai expects to provide a draft decision to the council in the new year.

A Taumata Arowai spokesperson declined to comment on the likelihood of that exemption being granted.

Exemption applications for the Birdlings Flat and Riccarton zones are expected to be filed next year.

One complicating factor was the Government’s Three Waters reforms, which would take control of water infrastructure away from councils in July 2024.

Councillor Yani Johanson noted this during a meeting last week, asking council staff, “what ability do we have to require [the new entity] to seek exemptions?”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Despite the looming Three Waters reforms, the council’s three waters boss, Helen Beaumont, says she is continuing to plan as if the council were going to keep delivering water services.

Beaumont, the council water boss, said that would have to happen through “the various levels of governance within the new water services entity”.

She noted that the council was continuing to plan as if it were going to keep delivering water services.

“We need to plan for all scenarios,” she said.

Nationwide, Taumata Arowai has only made one chlorine exemption decision so far.

In a draft decision earlier this month, it declined an application for the Rakaia Huts water supply in the Selwyn district.

The Selwyn District Council previously ranked the small settlement as one of its lowest-risk supplies.