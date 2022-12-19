New CEO for Christchurch Airport appointed

Justin Watson, Christchurch Airport’s chief aeronautical and commercial officer will become CEO in the new year.

Justin Watson has been appointed the new chief executive of Christchurch Airport, replacing Malcolm Johns who departs after 9 years.

Watson, currently the airport’s chief aeronautical and commercial officer, will take over as chief Executive on January 1, 2023.

Watson grew up in Christchurch. He worked with Tourism New Zealand to market New Zealand on the global stage, with a particular focus on trade and aviation.

“Justin has been a key leader in this company’s strategy activation over the past decade and has particular strengths and experience in destination marketing, customer focus, working with our airline partners and understanding Christchurch,” director and chair of the of Christchurch International Airport board’s people, culture and safety committee Sarah Ottrey said.

“He will continue to build our proposition and reputation across these and our core strategic priorities.

Malcolm Johns will become chief executive of Genesis Energy in March 2023.