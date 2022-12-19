West Coast surfer airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after tussle with her board

A surfer suffered a serious leg injury on a West Coast beach and was choppered to Christchurch Hospital.

A dangerous tangle with her surfboard has seen a West Coast surfer airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

St John were called at 1pm to the accident at Okari Road, in Cape Foulwind, a 20-minute drive from Westport on the coast.

A police spokesperson said the surfer had suffered a “significant leg injury”. It is understood the surfer cut her leg on the board’s fin.

By 1:35pm the surfer was out of the water and soon after was in the air heading to Christchurch. Her injuries were described as moderate.