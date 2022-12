An incident between a youth and an adult unfolded late Saturday night and a man was stabbed. (File photo)

A youth will appear in court after allegedly stabbing a man in a Christchurch suburb.

A man was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed on Saturday night, a police spokesperson said.

Officers were called shortly after 10pm to a report of disorder in Aranui in the east of the city.

A youth was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure, and is due to appear in Youth Court on Tuesday.