Emergency services were called to the scene Andrew Street, Allenton , just before 9am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency crews from Ashburton and Methven worked to extinguish a house fire in Allenton, Ashburton on Tuesday morning.

Four fire trucks were called to the scene on Andrew St just before 9am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said no-one was injured in the fire and an investigator is now on scene to determine the cause.

Andrew St is now open.