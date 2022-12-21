Councillors instructed not to talk publicly about chief executive's pay rise

City councillors in Christchurch have been instructed not to talk publicly about the $16,000 pay rise they gave to their chief executive.

Councillors decided last week behind closed doors to increase Dawn Baxendale’s salary from $532,000 to $548,000, a jump of 3%.

The rise was approved despite residents’ satisfaction with the council dropping to a 15-year low in June and a projected rates rise for next year of 8.9%.

Christchurch City Council has refused to say how councillors voted on the pay rise, even though some have said they want it released publicly.

Councils have to be good employers by law and also have good faith obligations to their employees, a council spokesperson said.

“The council is of the view that it meets its obligations by withholding the [meeting] minutes, including the voting record.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff The council says it is meeting its good faith obligations by withholding the record of how councillors voted on Dawn Baxendale’s pay rise.

Helen White, the council’s head of legal services, also instructed councillors to keep the voting record secret.

In an email, she told them that talking publicly about “differences of opinion in relation to employment matters” would be inconsistent with the council’s good faith and good employer obligations. It could also breach privacy principles, she said.

“Only the outcome of the council decision should be communicated and the appropriate spokesperson is the mayor,” White said.

“This protects the council.”

White’s email said Baxendale was entitled to have her privacy respected.

“Any disagreements about her remuneration could adversely affect her reputation and standing with her own staff and the wider public,” she said.

White said it could also suggest that not all councillors have confidence in her performance.

She noted that other councils have previously published their voting records on a similar thing, but said “that is a matter for them.”

“I am sure they have been informed of the risk they run by taking such an approach.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Council previously released how councillors voted on a pay rise for its chief executive, Jim Stabback.

But councillor Yani Johanson said he “firmly believes” the voting record on Baxendale’s pay should be made public.

“My request for this was refused, so I will need to lodge a complaint to the Ombudsman.

“I believe there is significant public interest in how councillors voted on this and my constituents who have asked me about it have a right to know how I voted.”

In late 2021, Auckland Council released how its councillors voted on a $30,000 increase for its chief executive, Jim Stabback​.

The public document showed that 12 councillors supported the pay rise, while eight voted against it.

Christchurch City Council declined to answer questions about White’s email to councillors.

When Baxendale’s pay rise was announced, the council released a statement from mayor Phil Mauger in which he said her performance had been admirable in spite of all the challenges faced by the organisation and the city.

“She is an asset to the council and we know everyone has had a tough year, so we want to acknowledge her hard work,” he said.

Councillor Jake McLellan said he could see the logic of the council not wanting individual critiques of the chief executive, but he understood that the voting record had been released previously.

“The legal advice is the legal advice, and I’m not going to disagree with their advice,” he said.

Cr Melanie Coker said she would prefer that the voting record was released.

“But I also understand the position of the council organisation that talking publicly is inconsistent with council’s good faith and good employer obligations, as well a potential breach of the Privacy Act,” she said.

Cr Andrei Moore also said his personal preference was that the voting record was made public.