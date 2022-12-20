People urged to return old shower stools and toilet frames amid medical equipment shortage

Te Whatu Ora is urging people to return any unused medical equipment that has been borrowed because supplies are running low at two Christchurch hospitals.

Hoarding an old pair of crutches in a dusty corner of the garage you were given after an operation on your dodgy knee a decade ago?

Now is the time to dig them out, as hospitals are facing a shortage of medical equipment over Christmas.

Te Whatu Ora in Canterbury is asking people urgently to return any items they have borrowed and no longer need before the holiday break.

“Anyone who borrowed equipment and has forgotten to return it – no matter how long ago – is asked to give it back, no questions asked,” said Jacqui Lunday Johnstone, an executive director at Te Whatu Ora.

“We are running low on some of the equipment that we issue to patients from Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital, such as shower stools and toilet frames.

“People sometimes simply don’t get around to returning equipment, or they put it away and forget – but this means another patient in need may miss out, or face delays in being able to leave the hospital and go home.”

In 2019 it emerged that in the 12 months to May that year, the then Canterbury District Health Board's mobility services had issued 2248 pairs of crutches, but more than a quarter were not returned, costing almost $17,000.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff People with old medical equipment at home are being urged to return it to hospitals in Christchurch amid a looming shortage over the Christmas period.

Te Whatu Ora now wants people to return any hospital equipment they have and don’t use, from shower stools and toilet frames to crutches, bed levers and pulse oximeters.

“If we don’t get some of this equipment back there will be an impact on discharges over the holiday period,” Lunday Johnstone said.

“If anyone has any equipment that’s simply sitting unused and unneeded in their home or garage, please return it to Christchurch or Burwood hospitals.”

To drop off at Christchurch Hospital, people can leave equipment in a trolley to the left of the double doors in the lower ground car park by the emergency department.

At Burwood Hospital, labelled equipment with the borrower’s name can be given to the occupational therapy department on Mairehau Road, Burwood.