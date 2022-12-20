Former city councillor Ali Jones eyes up community board seat in by-election

Former Christchurch councillor Ali Jones is once again throwing her hat into the ring to represent Innes. (File photo)

After falling agonisingly short at the local elections, former Christchurch councillor Ali Jones has decided to contest the vacant Innes seat on the Papanui-Innes-Central community board.

Jones missed out on a council seat for the Innes ward by just eight votes in October’s election, losing to the incumbent Pauline Cotter – who became deputy mayor – after a recount.

The vacant community board seat belonged to Labour-aligned People’s Choice candidate, Shreejana Chhetri​, who was elected on October 8 but resigned less than three weeks later, triggering a $75,000 by-election.

Jones said she is still passionate about local politics and wants to make a positive difference for residents.

“Having lived in the Innes ward for many years and seeing what still needs to be done, I believe I can be a strong voice around the table,” Jones said.

She said she’s “not seeing council eyes on, or action in, Innes”.

“The traffic is atrocious, flooding continues to be a concern, roads and pavement conditions are very poor in places and the intensification issue is only adding to these challenges.

“At the same time, this is an awesome area with fabulous green spaces, neighbourhoods and close-knit communities which will only get even better with the right representation and local knowledge.”

Nominations to fill the vacancy close at noon on Thursday, and voting starts on January 26.

Voting will close at noon on February 17, when the progress results will be announced.