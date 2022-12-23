What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

Carols by Candlelight, pictured here in 2010, has been running in Victoria Sq since 1948 – apart from when it was cancelled last year.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

It’s Christmas Eve eve – hopefully the shopping is at least started, the meal for the big day is vaguely planned and someone has remembered to buy some presents.

If it’s all under control, here are a few snippets of what’s happening in the next week or so in case you’re already desperate to get out of the house...

Scared Scriptless’ end of year spectacular

After another stressful year, relax and unwind with a little improvisation and fun games at the Court Theatre.

Fifteen Court jesters have been working out to get ready for a hot summer of Scared Scriptless fun, running until February 17.

The shows will have new games like live Wordle and forbidden games like Mousetraps and Don’t Drown.

There will also be a full-cast musical number plus audience prizes.

Head down each Friday night at 10.15pm, with tickets from www.courttheatre.org.nz

Supplied The Scared Scriptless summer season runs through to February.

Home Alonesome – an unforgettable Christmas comedy

If 10.15pm is a little late for you, you can also nip down to the Court Theatre for 6.30pm, when there will be a festive-themed improv show by the jesters.

Get your booby-traps out and tag along for a night filled with comedy goodness and laughter – this show is designed to be family-friendly.

Tickets from $15, last night is Friday.

Carols By Candlelight

For those yearning for a traditional Christmas, Victoria Square will be hosting Carols by Candlelight at 9pm on Christmas Eve.

The free event, held since 1948, had to be cancelled last year but is now back, bringing together people of all faiths and cultures to celebrate Christmas with the community.

The Salvation Army Band will perform, as will the combined Christchurch choir.

Candles and carol books will be on sale, the proceeds of which help organisers Y make this event possible. There will also be food. Let the organisers know you’re going by registering on Facebook.

The Xmas light fantastic

Just imagine the power bill – 340,000 lights adorning your front lawn and pretty much every other square centimetre of your property.

Each year the owners of 8 Dunluce Place in Hornby spend what is presumably an extraordinary amount of time creating their astonishing display.

Dancing lights flash in time with the music with lots of patterns and colours, and when the weather is good there is a real fruit ice-cream seller.

Park outside the cul-de-sac and let the excitement build in the short walk. Entry is free with the option of a koha, with 50% of the proceeds going to the Christchurch SPCA.

Visit www.notenoughlights.co.nz

Monkeystack/Shackleton Epic Exp/Stuff Thin Ice VR follows the footsteps of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1914 Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, a failed attempt that became one of history’s greatest stories of leadership and survival.

Cross the ice with Shackleton

Thin Ice VR, virtual reality film experience that follows the footsteps of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, makes its New Zealand debut at Christchurch’s International Antarctic Centre on Boxing Day.

The film examines Shackleton’s 1914 expedition, a failed attempt that became one of history’s greatest stories of leadership and survival.

More than a century later, modern day adventurer Tim Jarvis recreated the famous events of Shackleton’s voyage, where he discovered that climate change had drastically impacted the region.

Thin Ice VR is an immersive experience where the viewer follows the footsteps of both Shackleton and Jarvis, highlighting the devastating effects of climate change.

The film is at the centre until March 5; tickets are $9, or $30 for a family, in addition to the entrance fee.

Visit https://www.iceberg.co.nz/experiences/thin-ice-vr/

Christmas at the museum

Head back in time to a Christmas night over 100 years ago, with uniquely decorated trees created by talented artists on display at Okains Bay museum on Banks Peninsula.

The tradition of decorating our houses with greenery at Christmas was brought to New Zealand by British settlers. Today, it is hard to imagine a Kiwi summer Christmas without the trees and mistletoe wreaths popularised by Queen Victoria.

Step back in history into a colonial lounge or settler’s cottage, and enjoy trees professionally lit and decorated by local craftspeople, with themed trees from Canterbury Museum and the Air Force Museum.

Open on Friday and Saturday, and again from December 28 to January 1, January 4 to 8, and January 11 to 15. Doors are open from 10am to 4pm, tickets are free to $15.

Supplied Hye Rim Lee, based in Auckland, has produced a five-minute 3D animation, featuring a sprawling digital dreamscape for the 2022 SCAPE public art festival Christchurch.

Sweaty public art

Eight new public artworks will inspire, provoke and offer a touch of playfulness for anyone wandering through central Christchurch this summer.

The artworks, from eight local and international artists, form part of SCAPE’s summer season.

Each artist’s work showcases their unique interpretation of this year’s theme, Sweat Equity, a compelling conclusion to managing curator Jamie Hanton’s overall vision of Fictions, which has tied together SCAPE Public Art seasons from 2020 until now.

Works range from 3D animation to cinematic spectacle and interactive installations, the line-up featuring renowned artists including Hye Rim Lee, Wendelien Bakker, Scott Flanagan, Jon Jeet, Pacific Sisters, Eddie Clemens, Young-Hae Chang Heavy Industries and Dr Jo Burzynska.

There are two walkways – one leading around each of the eight new installations and the other exploring the 14 legacy artworks that have a permanent home in the central city.

Pick up a free pocket guide, download the free app, or visit the SCAPE website to choose your route and explore the new artworks and established permanent works around our city.

The artworks are up until January 29 – visit https://www.scapepublicart.org.nz/ for more information.

Take the plunge into 2023

Dive into the New Year with a pool party that the whole whānau can enjoy.

Boogie on down to sweet tunes and enjoy sweet ice cream treats at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre on New Year’s Eve.

Kids of all ages can bounce, slip and slide on four epic giant inflatables – there is an obstacle course, pirate ship, king slide and more.

The event runs from midday to 5pm – check the pool status page before you venture down.

New Year’s Eve

Christchurch’s free New Year’s Eve event will see music from headliner Dragon as well as 1 Drop Nation, covers band Black & Gold, and rising star Sam Heselwood.

The event kicks off at 6pm with food trucks and family-friendly entertainment at North Hagley Park.

There will also be a special kids’ countdown at 8pm before a fireworks display at midnight heralds in the new year.

The event is alcohol-free, smoke-free and vape-free with a temporary liquor ban in place for Hagley Park.

