Central Christchurch buzzing with what may be a record Christmas shop

Crowds thronged Cashel Mall in the lead up to Christmas, with many retailers reporting a bumper season.

Cantabrians are getting into the seasonal spirit – and spending – with electronic spending figures showing a 20% leap on pre-pandemic shopping for mid-December.

Worldline NZ, which reports on spending for about 70% of the country’s electronic card payment network, showed retail spend in Canterbury (excluding South Canterbury), for the week ending December 17 was $104.7 million, up 6.1% on the same week in 2021, and 20% more than the same period in 2019.

That’s compared to a national increase of 1.9% on 2021, and 14% on 2019.

November’s full month figures would suggest a trend beyond a last-minute Christmas spend-up, with Canterbury’s $383m monthly spend a 3.3% increase on November 2021 and a 17.5% increase on the same month in 2019.

On Thursday, Scorpio Books, in Hereford St’s BNZ Centre, was packed with customers.

Marketing manager Bel Monypenny said the shop had been “very, very busy” and sales were so strong, she thought it “might have been a bit of a record”.

Monypenny said the pandemic had been good for books – particularly printed books – with a resurgence in reading and a large crop of new titles.

But she said supply chain and shipping difficulties were still “really challenging”, requiring the shop to purchase in far larger quantities than usual, and even to take on another premises just to manage storage.

She said having to order big numbers up front had been “nerve-wracking”, as was Scorpio’s decision to open a separate children’s bookshop late last year, but queues at the tills suggested no slowdown in sales.

The numbers of people flocking to malls in the pre-Christmas rush could be “intimidating” for some after years of avoiding indoor crowds and as Covid in the community increased, independent High St stores were benefitting from the relatively open lay-out, she said.

Stuff Longstanding CBD bookshop Scorpio Books had no shortage of customers ahead of Christmas, despite the vagaries of staying well-stocked amid ongoing supply chain issues.

“While it’s very busy in here, we keep it well ventilated, and if it gets too much for someone they can easily step outside.”

Earlier in the month immunocompromised shoppers were invited to book a slot for an after-hours shopping night with numbers limited and masks mandatory.

Another central business district retail manager, who did not wish to be named, said the lead-up to Christmas had been “hectic”.

He said while the door count was down on the same time last year, “people coming through the door really wanted to shop,” with spending per customer high.

Stuff Cruise ship passengers visiting the CBD are adding to the buzz in the city, according to some inner city retailers (File photo).

He had seen little to no drop-off in shoppers attributable to Covid, but that could have been due to the store’s younger target market.

There had been very few staff absences due to Covid, which he said could be because the casualised nature of some retail positions meant there was no paid sick leave. “Why would they [stay home] if they just have a little flu?”

Colony of New Zealand owner Andrew Plimmer said there was a “really positive” vibe in the CBD amid the pre-Christmas rush.

“There’s a good mix of tourists and locals, and lots of people coming back to visit family” after years of pandemic-related travel complications.

The Colony opened at Cashel Mall’s The Crossing in 2021, and Plimmer said while last Christmas was “OK”, closed borders and the lack of tourism took its toll.

He estimated tourists made up around 80% of their customers, but their online offering meant they could still reach overseas shoppers.

Plimmer was optimistic about the future of the inner city, which he said had a “great buzz”, despite recent coverage of crime and other concerns.

“I frequently get people coming in from Auckland or Wellington saying Christchurch really feels like it’s on the up.”

“What’s still missing ... is people from the suburbs coming back into the central city,” some who have not been regular visitors since the earthquakes.

“When they do come, they are really surprised at what they see.”

People were talking about cost of living increases and the possibility of a recession, but did not appear to have been put off spending, he said.

Hapa Design Store owner Maurz Taane said business had been “awesome”.

The store had been “extremely busy online”, which may be a result of “retraining” during the pandemic, with even those not previously online shoppers were now more comfortable with e-commerce.

Taane said things had been “really tough in the Central City for the last few years,” with the “tide really only turning the last six weeks” as more central city workers returned to the office, combined with the “natural upswing” from summer.

She also noted the numbers of returning New Zealanders, and said cruise ship passengers were helping with the general atmosphere.

“The cruise ships bring people into town, and even if they’re not always spending a lot, locals see them roaming around, which adds to the buzz.”

Taane, who had been in retail for three decades, said inner city business owners had spoken of the threat from suburban malls since the late 1990s, and some forget the city centre had been “pretty dire” prior to the earthquakes as well.

Sumner couple Sue and Gavin Bird were soaking up the atmosphere in City Mall, having brought two of their visiting Auckland-based grandchildren to see the Ballantyne’s Christmas display and take a ride on the tram.

Sue said they generally come to the city to “take a look and see what’s progressed, or have lunch” rather than shopping, with the Margaret Mahy Playground and the Central Library also popular for visits.