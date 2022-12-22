Thriller author Lee Child tops most-read fiction list at Christchurch libraries

For the fifth year in a row, Lee Child has taken out Christchurch City Libraries’ most popular adult fiction book of 2022.

Fan favourite author Lee Child is not budging from the top spot of the Christchurch City Libraries’ most-read list which he has dominated for years.

The British thriller author held the title for the most-read adult fiction book for the fifth year in a row.

Christchurch City Council head of libraries Carolyn Robertson said his Jack Reacher novel Better Off Dead, which he co-wrote with his brother Andrew Child, was a hit with Christchurch readers.

“You’ve got to take your hat off to Lee and Andrew Child. There’s something about his storytelling that grips people and gets them coming back year after year,” Robertson said.

New Zealand’s very own homegrown fiction author Jacqueline Bublitz from the North Island was amongst the top five fiction spots with her crime novel Before You Knew My Name.

In the non-fiction race, Canterbury University clinical psychology professor Julia Rucklidge came runner-up to Michelle Obama’s Becoming, a memoir by the former First Lady of the United States which retained the most popular spot.

Rucklidge collaborated with Bonnie Kaplan to write The Better Brain: How Nutrition Will Help You Overcome Anxiety, Depression, ADHD and Stress, and paid a special in-person visit to the WORD Christchurch Festival in September this year.

Manga, which are comics or graphic novels originating from Japan “overwhelmed” the most popular young adult category.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Acclaimed author Lee Child in Auckland atop the ASB Bank during his book tour of New Zealand in December 2020.

A fantasy novel series Wings of Fire by Tui Sutherland which tells the story of dragon tribes at war for generations, won the most popular book in the children’s section.

Robertson said she hoped sharing the libraries most popular reads would “inspire people to go to their local library over summer and pick up something they can get lost in over the summer holiday”.

For the visual lovers, a list of the most-liked images from local Canterbury Stories this year were also included in the collection. A black-and-white image of bars and restaurants from a pre-earthquake world at The Strip in 2000 was the most popular.

The full collection of the Christchurch City Libraries most popular books, e-books, magazines and images can be found on their website.