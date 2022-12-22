Christchurch on the naughty list for Christmas Day weather

The South island is mostly in for a warm and fine Christmas Day, but Christchurch is having its parade rained on – literally.

Christchurch must have been on the naughty list this year – while the rest of the South Island should have clear weather on Christmas Day, in the Garden City there is a distinct chance of showers.

Forecasting what will happen on the big day has been a challenge, said MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman, because of a “really broad area of low pressure” that’s hung over the country.

“It’s chopped and changed a bit, but generally it’s going to be fairly settled over much of the country,” he said.

Nelson and Queenstown are at the top of the good list, forecast for a 23C that is much more BBQ friendly, with light winds and no signs of showers.

Christchurch is also set for 23C, but is likely to be cloudy and showery, though it should be fine in the afternoon.

Westport and Dunedin are closely behind with 22C and 21C respectively, and are in the clear to avoid a wet festive day.

Pyselman said the average for this time of year was 21C.

“Twenty-three degrees is pretty pleasant,” he said. “It’s an improving trend as we head towards the big day.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A tornado tore through a rural residence in South Taranaki on Thursday afternoon.

Boxing Day will likely be the warmest with places in both the North and South islands, set to reach a high of 28C, Pyselman said.

The country is having a thundery finish to the week, with 4500 lightning strikes in two hours on Thursday, the vast majority occurring in South Taranaki and King Country.

More occurred across Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and a handful hit Southland.

A tornado also hit a home in South Taranaki.

A thunderstorm watch was in place for Southland, Fiordland, Dunedin, and Central Otago until 10pm Thursday, and the central North Island was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9pm.

Holidaymakers can look forward to much drier weather for Christmas Day on Sunday.