Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash in Central Otago

The motorbike had come to the attention of police earlier in the morning due to the manner of riding. (File photo)

Police are seeking witnesses to the movements of a motorcyclist who crashed and died at the scene in Central Otago on Wednesday.

The crash, which involved no other vehicles happened about 10.30am at Mt Pisa on State Highway 6, the Cromwell-Luggate Highway.

The motorbike had come to the attention of police earlier in the morning due to way it was being driven.

On Friday, police appealed for any witnesses who saw the rider or captured dashcam video of him prior to the crash.

The man was riding a red and black Ducati motorcycle, registration B4YBU, a police spokesperson said.

“He is believed to have departed the Otago Peninsula at 8am and travelled to State Highway 6 by either State Highway 87 (Middlemarch) or State Highway 85 (the Pig Route).

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'. Use reference 221221/3758.