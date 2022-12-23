Person trapped after vehicle hits post on rural road
A person had to be freed from their vehicle after being left trapped when they hit a post.
Emergency services were called to a crash on Earnscleugh Rd between Alexandra and Clyde in Central Otago at 12.20pm on Friday.
A fire and emergency spokesperson said crews were working with St John to stabilise the person before getting them out of the vehicle.
A police spokesperson said the sole occupant had moderate injuries.
Earnscleugh Rd was reduced to a single lane while emergency services assist.