Native birds welcome their second-chance chick and need help to protect it

Loved-up native birds in Akaroa have their second shot at parenthood after welcoming their newly hatched chick called Christmas.

A pair of white-fronted terns/tara have a well-hidden nest in the same part of the wharf that they were in last year, when their chick was killed by a passing dog.

Visitors to the Banks Peninsula town are being urged to help protect the birds, which are regarded as being at risk.

Park ranger Alison Evans said protection from predators would give them the best chance of surviving.

“For this family, the main threat is dogs and cats, so we are asking everyone to voluntarily avoid taking a dog onto the wharf.

“If they must, it needs to be on a lead. Likewise, cats could plunder the nest – so, please keep them indoors at night,” Evans said.

Fulton Hogan has installed large fences around the nest with the help of Christchurch City Council and Department of Conservation to make the nest secure.

The birds are fully protected under the Wildlife Act 1953 but their numbers are in decline.

The parents make sure one of them stays with the chick while the other travels to feed.

“We are lucky to see many of these birds around Akaroa Harbour, and we are hoping to see this chick fledge successfully to add to the local population,” Evans said.