No one left to go without as Santa dishes out presents at Christchurch City Mission

Santa at the Christmas Grotto set up inside the chapel next to the City Mission headquarters, in Christchurch. The chapel was filled with presents for 250 children.

Father Christmas always works hard to ensure he doesn’t miss people off his list, whether they’ve been naughty or nice – and he dropped by the Christchurch City Mission to make sure no one went without.

The mission had a grotto set up with baubles and tinsel in its Hereford St chapel in the hope that Santa might make an appearance, and by Christmas morning presents had appeared around the trees.

About 200 children who might not otherwise have been able to have toys had already received presents during the week, Christchurch City Mission spokesman Ewan Sargent said, and the grotto was set up for people who came by on Christmas Day.

The grotto was prepared for a possible 250 children to visit between 9am and 11am on Christmas morning, with invitations sent out from the City Mission to families in need.

READ MORE:

* Serving kindness this Christmas for those in need

* What's on: Event highlights in Ōtautahi Christchurch

* Christchurch loses another Christmas 'institution' to Covid-19

* Ho-ho-no: Santa parade and grotto cancelled as Christmas falls foul of Covid



And as carols played, Santa himself was there to wish visitors a merry Christmas as they chose presents from sacks

The presents had been donated by the public. Some were left over from last year’s efforts, Sargent said, and those that weren’t taken this year would go into next year’s pool of gifts.

Supplied/Stuff The City Mission in Christchurch gave presents to children from families engaged with its services on Christmas morning, and also gave out around 1700 hampers over the last week or so, enough food for more than 5000 people.

“No one’s going to go without this morning.”

One mum, who did not want to be named, visited the grotto with her young daughter, both happy to be still in their pyjamas.

The girl was in awe as she had her photo taken next to Santa and left with a sack of presents.

“We appreciate it so much”, the mum said. “She’s just so stoked.”

The mission has also given out around 1700 Christmas hampers over the past week in lieu of its traditional Christmas Day meal, enough food to feed more than 5000 people.

The mission was forced to cancel its Christmas Day lunch last year due to Covid, but guest numbers had been dwindling in recent years, while demand for food parcels was “soaring”.

“The Christmas Day public lunch was very expensive to host,” City Missioner Corinne Haines said.

“Focusing on giving people several days of good food at Christmas made more sense than providing just one meal.”