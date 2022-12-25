Runners make room for the pavlova and chocolates with Christmas morning park dash

The early morning Christmas breakfast was exchanged for a 5km lap of Hagley Park as participants in the Parkrun beat the feet.

A stint in hospital didn’t stop one keen Parkrun fan going to a race on Christmas morning – even if he had to arrive in a wheelchair.

More than 260 participants went to Christchurch’s Hagley Park for a special edition of the weekly run on Christmas morning, many donning Santa hats, reindeer antlers and tinsel as they tried to make some room for dessert later.

The man, named Ross, was among the volunteers marshalling the race

“He got in a wheelchair and wheeled in”, run director and volunteer Richard Mallach said. “He didn't want to miss out.”

Ross used to be a regular runner, but since being hospitalised, Mallach said he still volunteered at the event.

“He came out of hospital especially to be here.”

Runners around the world take part in Parkrun events every week, running or walking 5km routes, with special events held on Christmas Day.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff More than 260 participants lined up at 8am, with the added benefit of making some room for the desserts and chocolates later in the day.

Mallach was surprised at how many people turned on what is normally a day for family celebrations, but said it was possibly a way to combat the gorging on pavlova and chocolates later in the day.

“Get the guilt antidote out the way.”

For some, it was just about fitting in a Parkrun, even if they were on holiday, Mallach said, with a number of Britons and Australians among those who took part.

It was a milestone outing for local man Alan Collett, who was taking part in his 100th Parkrun after being involved in the movement for more than two years.

supplied/Stuff Alan Collett, with his wife, Christine, ticked off his 100th Parkrun on Christmas morning at Hagley Park.

He said it was “pretty special” that his Christmas Day run was the one that earned him a T-shirt for his century of runs.

“It’s a pretty cool milestone to have.”

An avid runner since reviving his love for the sport a few years ago, Collett and his wife, Christine, have taken part in events while on holiday in Australia and during a trip to Tokyo.

“It’s a great way just to get people off the couch and get a bit of exercise.”