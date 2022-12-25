Boaties rescued after dinghy swept 1km out to sea off Kaikōura coast

Police rescued three people who got into trouble in the sea about a kilometre off the coast of Kaikōura. (File photo)

Three people in a dinghy were rescued on Christmas Day after being swept out to sea by strong currents off the coast of Kaikōura.

The trio were spotted waving from the water about 5.40pm as they desperately tried to row their way back to shore, but were repeatedly carried away.

Stranded almost a kilometre out to sea, they were rescued by police with the help of a recreational vessel after a member of the public alerted emergency services.

All those aboard the dinghy were wearing lifejackets, a police spokesperson said, and they were towed safely back to shore by 6pm.

The group were found in trouble about 900m from the South Bay shore, the police spokesperson said.

“It’s a good reminder that if you get into trouble and are wearing a lifejacket when boating, jet skiing or kayaking, your chances of survival are much greater.

“Police would also like to remind people to have two forms of waterproof communication on board, such as mobile phone or marine radio.

“Know the weather and local water conditions before you get in.”

Kaikōura hit a high of 21C on Sunday.