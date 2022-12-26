Four hours at Ballantynes - Christchurch CBD bustling on Boxing Day

Christchurch CBD was busting with people shopping on Boxing Day.

The rising cost of living failed to deter keen Boxing Day shoppers in Christchurch.

Worldline NZ spokesperson Brendan Boughen said it was too early to tell how much Kiwis spent on Boxing Day this year until figures were released on Tuesday, but many central city retailers said it felt as busy as previous years.

Among those shopping was Christchurch local Ngaire Bacon, who spent four hours in Ballantynes preparing for next Christmas.

She said shopping on Boxing Day “is tradition”.

She bought a selection of household items and was particularly delighted to get 30% off some dinner plates and cups.

“I normally buy all my Christmas presents for the following year on Boxing Day… but I’ve got an overflow from last year still,” Bacon said.

“I just hate paying full price for anything.”

Bacon said Ballantynes was “flat out” on Monday morning.

Platypus Shoes store manager Hannah Dobbs said they had shoppers out in force early and had a queue waiting for the store to open at 9am.

“Last year people couldn’t even move in the store, so at least we’ve got some movement in the shop happening this year,” Dobbs said. “It’s always busy and the day goes nice and quick.”

Christchurch CBD was buzzing with keen Boxing day shoppers on Monday.

Visiting tourists were digging into their pockets.

Mother-and-daughter from Sydney, Suzi and Cassie Pace, said if they didn’t have sightseeing planned they’d spend the whole day shopping.

“[Shopping] was our first priority, get some sales and get some bargains and then do some sightseeing,” Suzi Pace.

“If we had a couple more hours we’d be spending more,” she said.

Retired grandmother Robyn Sultan said she never goes Boxing Day shopping and rarely makes the trip into town from Halswell, but her granddaughter was “busting” to find some sales.

“I don’t like crowds so much and it is busy… but today is buzzy without being aggressive,” Sultan said.

Sultan, who was carrying three shopping bags, said while her daughter and granddaughter were the motivated shoppers, a couple of sales “jumped out” that she couldn’t refuse.



Last year, shoppers across the country spent nearly $98 million on Boxing Day, of which $11.4m was spent in Canterbury – though that was down 1% on 2020.

Worldline NZ’s chief sales officer, Bruce Proffit, said this year’s number of transactions during the peak hour of pre-Christmas shopping was slightly lower than last year, but overall data for the whole week indicated it would likely surplus last year’s spending.

Christchurch’s major malls did not provide comment when approached.