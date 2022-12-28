Hundreds of promised Christchurch Hospital staff car parks unlikely due to 'cost escalations'

A couple more levels were to be put on an existing car park on St Asaph St for Christchurch Hospital staff. That plan is now in doubt.

Christchurch Hospital nurses are “extremely disappointed” to learn plans to build hundreds more “long overdue” staff car parks may be shelved.

In 2019, then-Canterbury District Health Board members approved a proposal to add two floors to the multi-storey car parking building on Antigua St.

The two additional floors would create between 250 and 300 car parks, and the CDHB, which no longer exists, was to pay for it. They were to compensate for the loss of the afternoon staff car park on what is now the site of the $317m metro sports facility.

However, they now look in doubt.

Dr Rob Ojala, Te Whatu Ora Canterbury executive director infrastructure said the extension was in the detailed design phase, “but we are currently evaluating the project due to construction cost escalations”.

“Our team is looking at other staff car parking options to extend the current staff car parking capacity into the future.”

Staff car parking has been a long-running issue for the hospital. Nursing staff have been attacked at night during walks to their parked cars, staff have arrived hours early to secure a park before sleeping in their cars, and some have been fined for parking at the fringes of nearby Hagley Park.

In November, a nurse had a run-in with construction workers when parking near the hospital, returning after her shift to find they had put road cones and fencing around her car.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) delegate Al Dietschin said members had hoped parking issues would be resolved with the extension.

“There are always safety concerns, especially when walking to cars late at night. A number of incidents have occurred in recent years, either assaults, stalking, or vandalism of cars.

“It's an ongoing issue nationally and one that needs to be addressed before a staff member is seriously hurt.”

Often public buses did not run at the times nurses’ shifts finished, especially evening shifts, Dietschin said.

“Due to the ongoing chronic short staffing, members are filling gaps and working overtime, not finishing until 3am, when no buses are running and there's very little security.”

NZNO delegates/members were calling on Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury to do the right thing, address the ongoing parking issue and build the car park building extension that was long overdue, Dietschin said.

Meanwhile, the opening of a new 450-space public car park for Christchurch Hospital visitors or staff, announced in 2020 and being developed by Ngāi Tahu Property, has been delayed from the second half of this year to the end of 2023.

Ojala said the hospital currently had 952 dedicated staff car parks, a 200 space public car park in Deans Ave and 35 metered parks, seven drop-offs and 10 mobility parks outside the Waipapa building on the Christchurch Campus.