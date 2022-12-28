Campervan rolls in four-car pile-up on SH1 south of Christchurch

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a crash on SH1 at Dunsandel.

A campervan has been hit by a car and rolled in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 south of Christchurch, leaving six people with injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said when they arrived one person was trapped in a vehicle and needed to be freed.

St John treated five people with minor injuries and took one further person to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency all attended the incident in Dunsandel, between Sheats and Frasers roads after being alerted at 5.15pm on Wednesday.

Motorists should expect delays while emergency services were at the scene, a police spokesperson said.