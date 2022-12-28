Motorists should expect delays in Yaldhurst following second car crash in Canterbury

One person has been freed from a car after a two-vehicle crash in Yaldhurst on Wednesday evening in Christchurch.

Motorists using Yaldhurst Rd in Christchurch should expect delays after two-vehicle crash on Cutts Rd on Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson said one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after two cars collided at 5.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews on arrival found one vehicle had “left the road” and went into a neighbouring private section.

They said fire crews freed one trapped person from a vehicle at the scene.

READ MORE:

* Campervan rolls in four-car pile-up on SH1 south of Christchurch

* Serious crash on Desert Road thought to involve eight people

* Traffic eases following earlier gridlock on Auckland motorways



Police said the road is not blocked, however there will be delays while emergency services work at the scene.

It is the second significant car crash in Canterbury on Wednesday evening – just 15 minutes after a campervan was hit and rolled in a four-car pile up in Dunsandel.