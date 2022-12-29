Parts of Canterbury surpass 34C on scorcher day, but wind keeps Christchurch city cooler

Umbrellas are put to good use at the Motukarara Races on Banks Peninsula near Christchurch on Thursday.

A north-easterly wind dampened down temperatures in Christchurch, but areas further south had their hottest day this summer.

MetService was warning that the high 32C temperature forecast for Thursday – which is 10C above average for this time of year – came with “dangerous” UV levels between 9am and 5.55pm.

Metservice meteorologist Gerard Bellan said north-easterly winds had kept very high temperatures at bay in the city up to 4.30pm on Thursday, particularly near the coast with temperatures reaching only 20C in New Brighton.

Stuff Sheree Robert makes use of her phone as a sunhat at the Motukarara Races on Banks Peninsula near Christchurch. Sheree goes to the races here most years, and this has been the hottest yet.

Christchurch city reached 27.6C, which was just slightly lower than 27.7C it reached on December 16, which was the hottest day this summer.

However, just south of Christchurch in Southbridge and Leeston had a high of 34.4C at 3pm Thursday.

Cooptown on Banks Peninsula reached 32.5C, while Oxford and Takaka hit 32C and several areas reached 31C like Dunedin airfield and Cheviot.

Niwa expected the UV index, a measure of ultraviolet radiation levels, to reach just over 12 on Thursday predicted with cloud, with levels reaching “high” and over between 10am and 5pm.

A UV Index of 12 is normally the highest maximum summer value and, as an approximate guide, corresponds to a burn time of about 12 minutes.

Stuff Hats out in force at the Motukarara Races on Banks Peninsula near Christchurch.

The hottest day in Christchurch so far this summer was on December 16 when temperatures hit 28C.

In recent months UV levels over New Zealand have been higher than they were this time in 2021, with suggestions the Tongan eruption in January 2022 may be partly responsible.

New Zealand has one of the highest age-standardised incidence and mortality rates for malignant melanoma of the skin in the world.

Stuff Driver Blair Orange enjoys some downtime in the shade between races at the Motukarara Races.

Despite constant warnings about the dangers posed by high UV levels, a University of Otago study published just before Christmas found the “slip, slop, slap message is still not getting through”.

Nearly 2000 people over the age of 15 were interviewed for the study, which found almost 15% of respondents were sunburnt on a chosen day during summer in 2016.

They were asked what, if any, sun protection strategy they used – cover (T-shirt, hat), protect (sunglasses and sunscreen), and avoid (using shade or rescheduling outdoor activity).

Of those sunburnt, 17% did not use any sun protection strategy, 13% used all, and almost 70% used only one or two.