One dead, two injured in Marlborough crash

A fatal car crash in Marlborough has killed one person and seriously injured two others Thursday evening.

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 63 in Marlborough on Thursday night.

A helicopter has left the scene and debris is all over the road after a sedan and SUV collided shortly after 6pm in Wairau Valley.

The SUV, which was travelling towards Blenheim, was towing a boat. It appears to have collided head on with another vehicle .

Matthew Hampson/Stuff State Highway 63 in Wairau Valley will be closed for several hours police said.

A police spokesperson said the road will be closed for several hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.

No diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit had arrived at 7.30pm.