Two killed in Marlborough crash, third person flown to hospital

Two people have died after a crash on State Highway 63 in Marlborough on Thursday night.

Earlier, a helicopter left the scene. Police have confirmed a third person has been flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances of the crash, which occurred shortly after 6pm in Wairau Valley, remain under investigation, police said late on Thursday night.

An SUV, which was travelling towards Blenheim, was towing a boat. It appears to have collided head on with another vehicle.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff State Highway 63 in Wairau Valley was closed after the crash.

Debris was spread across the road after the crash.

The road remained closed late on Thursday night. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

No diversions are in place. Earlier, a neighbouring vineyard was being used to redirect vehicles past the crash. Late on Thursday night, Waka Kotahi was suggesting SH6 be used as an alternate route if possible on its journey planner.

The Serious Crash Unit arrived at the scene of the crash at 7:30pm on Thursday night.