Explosions heard during blaze in Christchurch car parts building

Fire crews have doused an industrial building blaze in Christchurch and are dampening hot spots.

Fire trucks, an aerial appliance and a drone were at the smouldering Waterloo Rd, Hornby car parts business after arriving to the “well-involved” building about 7.15am Fenz shift manager, Simon Lyford said.

He said the fire crews would be at the 30m x 15m building PartsWorld for “some time”. A fire investigator would use drone photos to help determine the cause.

supplied/Stuff Industrial building fire in Waterloo Rd, Hornby.

A Stuff photographer at the scene said explosions could be heard coming from the building.

The fire prompted a warning to residents to close their windows and doors to protect against inhaling the smoke.

He asked the public and traffic to avoid the area while police diverted traffic.

“If people notice smoke, or smell it, close windows and doors and stay inside.”