TV producer Janine Morrell-Gunn recognised in New Year Honours

Television producer, business leader and charity head Janine Morrell-Gunn has been recognised in the New Year Honours for services to children’s television and the community.

Morrell-Gunn has produced thousands of hours of television for Kiwi children from the 1980s to the present day, including hit shows like The Son of a Gunn Show, What Now, The Erin Simpson Show, Play School and Spot On.

She has also helped lead a series of charities in Canterbury. She has been chair of the Cholmondeley Children’s Centre since 2015, campaigned for a new mental health facility for young people in Canterbury as a board member of the Maia Health Foundation, and supported digital literacy for children at the Uru Manuka Education Trust.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Morrell-Gunn on the set of What Now, which has been produced by WhitebaitMedia for 18 years.

READ MORE:

* What Now gets the show on the road

* Fanimals: The Kiwi show aiming to prove you can work with children AND animals

* Jason Gunn: 'Heart attack, Thingee and me'



She was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2023 New Year Honours.

Morrell-Gunn studied political science and sociology at the University of Canterbury and, during her academic career, had a memorable run in with the police during the Sprinboks rugby tour of 1981.

"That was massive. I was arrested for obstructing a carriageway on the corner of Hereford St and Colombo St,” she told Stuff in 2009.

“My kids can't believe it now."

After university, she joined TVNZ and worked on adult and children's current affairs. Her first job in production was replacing foreign-language segments on Sesame Street with Te Reo segments. She was TVNZ’s executive producer of children’s productions from 1985 to 1998.

Carys Monteath/Stuff Janine Morrell-Gunn and husband Jason Gunn in their new Christchurch television studio soon after it opened in 2009.

After leaving TVNZ, she founded Christchurch-based production company WhitebaitMedia with her husband, Jason Gunn, in 1998. The company has produced the popular What Now television show from their Christchurch studio for the past 18 years.

In 2009, WhitebaitMedia opened a new television studio in Christchurch.

"It was time for us to put a stake in the ground in our hometown, Christchurch, and build a one-stop shop for film and TV,’’ she told Stuff when the $7 million, 2036 square-metre studios opened in Christchurch.

In 2011, she led a project designed to bring some hope to Christchurch after the city was ravaged by a series of earthquakes. The White Lights of Hope project featured two powerful lights beaming into the night sky from a rooftop in Cathedral Square.

She said the project was a gift to Christchurch to let residents know they were not alone.

“I think now we need a little symbol of hope," she told Stuff in 2011.

"For a little time in our beautiful but beleaguered city, we did a little something."