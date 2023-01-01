Duck shot through the neck with arrow in Christchurch park lucky to be alive

The arrow has been removed and the duck is recovering well.

A duck that was shot through the neck with an arrow in a Christchurch park is lucky to be alive, says the animal welfare volunteer who helped save him.

Kim Hartley of North Canterbury Duck Rescue said the 16cm arrow narrowly missed the duck’s major arteries.

Hartley helped rescue the duck from a pond in Jellie Park on Saturday morning. A vet operated on the duck to remove the arrow. He is now recovering well.

Hartley, who has named the lucky duck Arrow, said she had reported the incident to police.

She is appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Jellie Park around Tuesday. The injured duck was first reported to her on Wednesday.

Supplied Arrow the duck is recovering well after surgery.

“We hope that someone might have seen who did it.

“If some person is taking potshots at ducks with a crossbow, I hope this will make them think twice about going back there and doing it again.

“Hopefully someone saw something and will get in touch.”

Supplied The duck was found in Jellie Park with an arrow through his neck.

She said the arrow attack was shocking.

“I don’t have words that could be repeated about the people that did this,” she said.

Supplied The arrow removed from his neck was about 16 centimetres long.

She may return the duck to Jellie Park next weekend if his recovery continues.

“But I don’t like the idea of him going back while there is somebody out there who could do it again.”

She said Arrow the duck was recovering well after his surgery.

“He is moving pretty well, but I don’t think he is all that thrilled about being here.

“He has discovered that he loves eating green peas.”