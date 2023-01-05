Australian contractor seeks extra $212m on metro sports project

The Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch is not expected to be finished until spring 2024.

The Australian contractor building the long-delayed and over-budget metro sports facility in Christchurch is seeking an extra $212 million to deliver the project.

But the Government disputes the claim and says it won’t delay the opening any further.

CPB Contractors is in dispute with Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro over six claims for extra money lodged by the Australian company over the $317m project.

The Christchurch anchor project, officially named Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, has been beset with delays and cost rises.

It was initially set to be completed in late 2021 and cost $301m, but is now expected to be completed in spring 2024 and open in early 2025 at a cost of at least $317m.

The claims for $212m in extra money, which could increase the budget even further, were detailed in a Treasury report published last month.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Metro Sports Centre has been beset with delays and cost increases.

“Ōtākaro is disputing these claims and arbitration with the contractor regarding these claims is under way,’’ the report stated.

A spokesperson for Ōtākaro Limited said the dispute would not delay the opening date further.

“We have a fixed-price contract with the contractor and variations beyond the $317m already allocated won’t prevent us completing this outstanding facility.

“It is common for a main works contractor to lodge claims on any large construction project. These claims relate to a range of issues that Ōtākaro Limited disputes both on entitlement and amount claimed.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The new hydroslides at Christchurch's Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre. The slides will be New Zealand's biggest indoor hydroslides.

“The parties are utilising the dispute resolution provisions of the main works construction contract to try to resolve some or all of the claims, so we are not in a position to discuss them further at this time.”

The Christchurch City Council’s financial contribution to the project is capped and will not be affected by the contractor claims, the spokesperson said.

Last month, Ōtākaro chief executive John Bridgman announced a further two-year delay for the project, citing difficult ground conditions, staffing issues and programme changes.

“At the start of the project, [contractor] CPB was forecasting having more than 300 workers on site for this main phase of the build,’’ he said in December.

Ōtākaro Ltd Roof trusses go up at Christchurch's long-awaited Metro Sports Facility. (First published October 2020)

“However, with reduced access to labour for a prolonged period and significant demand for construction workers across the sector, there have been times when getting half that number on the tools has been a challenge.”

The facility will have a 10-lane, 50m pool with 1000 seats for spectators, a diving pool, five hydroslides, and several indoor courts for various sports.

Work first started at the site, on the corner of Moorhouse Ave and Antigua St, in August 2018.

CPB Contractors, which also built the Christchurch Hospital Acute Services Building and Te Pae convention centre, said the contract was worth about $221m in revenue when it was first awarded in April 2019.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The building, seen here in March last year, spans several blocks in west Christchurch.

The company could not be reached for comment.

In June, the Government committed another $16m to the project to cover rising costs for materials and shipping.

Christchurch City Council, which will own and operate the building once it is complete, has capped their contribution for the project at $148m.