Christchurch bus users told to expect cancellations as regular bus services return to some of the south

Metro lines in Christchurch didn’t all have reduced timetables, but unexpected driver shortages caused cancellations.

While users of public transport in Otago have some clarity around future services, Canterbury users aren’t so lucky.

In the next six months, Otago’s two largest cities are expected to have consistently serviced bus routes. Meanwhile, Christchurch users are told to expect some unexpected cancellations.

Otago Regional Council’s interim chief executive, Pim Borren​, said Dunedin could expect services to resume at pre-July 2022 levels from February 1, following months of reduced timetables due to the national driver shortage.

Borren said the news followed pre-Christmas discussions with operators, and a result of the ORC’s significant pay increase to driver wages, introduced on October 1.

READ MORE:

* Wellington buses on reduced timetable for 'certainty' during driver shortage

* 10% of Auckland public transport cancelled because of staff shortages

* Covid-19: Hamilton bus timetables reduced due to driver shortages



It had been a $5 increase on previous average rates, supported by central government and Waka Kotahi.

Public transport services had become more popular during the council and Government’s reduced fares, he said.

Borren said Queenstown would remain on a reduced timetable until around June 1, as “challenging accommodation and high living costs have proven particularly difficult for recruitment of drivers locally”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says changes to the immigration settings, to give residency to nurses, teachers and more tradespeople, show the Government is responding to staffing shortages.

Canterbury drivers were offered a pay rise in late October, backdated to October 1, bringing wages in line with Dunedin and other metro areas.

However, a spokesperson for Environment Canterbury said they did not have an update on driver numbers and would review the situation in February.

The spokesperson said training new drivers for their network would take time. Most metro services would continue to run as they had been – at a regular timetable on paper, but in practice cancelling services unexpectedly when there was a shortage of drivers.

The frequency of the Orbiter had been reduced in 2022 due to a driver shortage, from 10 to 15 minutes.

The spokesperson said their operators, where possible, spread cancellations across multiple routes to avoid consecutive cancellations, in order to best minimise disruptions to users.

For the month of November 2022, bus patronage in Canterbury was at 84% of pre-Covid levels.

Both Otago and Canterbury regional councils will introduce a flat $2 fare structure for adult users on April 1, in time for the Government’s 50% fare scheme to end.