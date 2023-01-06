Children seen shooting ducks with BB gun days before duck found with arrow in neck

The arrow has been removed and the duck is recovering well.

A child was seen shooting ducks in a Christchurch park with a BB gun just days before a duck was found with an arrow in its neck in the same park.

A Christchurch man, who did not want to be named, saw a group of children in Jellie Park on December 24. One of the children was shooting ducks with a BB gun as ducklings swam nearby.

A few days later, on December 27, a duck was spotted in Jellie Park with an arrow or crossbow bolt through its neck. The duck was captured by North Canterbury Duck Rescue, who paid for an operation to successfully remove the arrow.

The Christchurch man reported the children with the BB gun to police and sent them a photograph of the alleged culprits.

Supplied Arrow the duck was rescued and went into surgery to remove a crossbow bolt from his neck.

“They were certainly out to cause harm, which I thought was pretty sad,’’ he said.

“These are pretty young kids. The youngest could have been as young as 10. They are children.”

When he challenged the group about shooting the ducks, one of the children said they were practising with the gun.

“They said: ‘We want to shoot people next’.”

Supplied The duck was found in Jellie Park with an arrow through its neck.

Kim Hartley of North Canterbury Duck Rescue said she had been talking to Christchurch City Council staff about whether the alleged culprits had been captured on security cameras in the area.

She said the duck, who has been named Arrow, was recovering well after the operation to remove the bolt from his neck. He may be released back into the wild this weekend, she said.

“He’s getting pretty bored.

“His wounds have healed up quite well. Everything seems to be going fine.”

Supplied The arrow removed from the duck’s neck was about 16 centimetres long.

A police spokesperson said they had no lines of inquiry to follow for the two duck shooting incidents.

“It was reported to police potentially several days after the arrow struck [the duck],’’ she said.

“At this stage, this file is still being assessed to determine any potential next steps.”

The duck was first seen with the arrow in its neck on December 27, and Hartley believes it was shot the day before. Last week, she appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Jellie Park at the time to get in touch.

Supplied A duck was found in Jellie Park with an arrow through its neck. After being captured and operated on he is making a good recovery.

“We hope that someone might have seen who did it.

“If some person is taking potshots at ducks with a crossbow, I hope this will make them think twice about going back there and doing it again.

“Hopefully someone saw something and will get in touch.”

She said the arrow attack was shocking.

“I don’t have words that could be repeated about the people that did this,” she said.

“There has got to be something going wrong in someone’s head to do that."