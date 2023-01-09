Greymouth records hottest day in 75 years, 30.9C

Greymouth was more than 10C hotter than their January maximum average on Sunday, a record temperature the town hasn’t cracked for 76 years. (File photo).

While the North Island buckles down for the arrival of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale, on the West Coast of the South Island they’re enjoying record-breaking warmth.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) confirmed Greymouth’s high of 30.9C on Sunday was the town’s first time entering the 30Cs in 76 years – going back to their earliest kept weather records.

The town’s previous hottest temperature of 29.8C was recorded in February 2010.

Niwa forecaster Chris Brandolino said Greymouth locals “must have melted in the street” on Sunday.

“This is unusual for them... It’s pretty impressive.”

Brandolino said the town “smashed” past the average January maximum temperature at Niwa’s Greymouth climate station of 19.1°C – more than a 10C difference.

“Their climate does not normally produce that. They generally are getting west winds from the Tasman, rain and it’s not usually as hot... which is why Canterbury is normally dry and hot and the west get the wet [weather] because the Southern Alps act as a barrier.”

“This is actually a reverse... where the wind is coming from the east, and the weather now becomes dry on the west of the alps,” Brandolino said.

More warm weather is “certainly” on the cards for the West Coast Brandolino said, forecasted to hit 25C or 24C all week.

“We are seeing some potential for dryness for that part of the country over the next month... that can enhance the heat but also high fire risk, especially if there's a breeze or wind,” Brandolino warned.

Greymouth’s string of record heat couldn’t be more different from the severe weather warnings the North Island has received awaiting the first tropical cyclone of the 2023 season in the South Pacific.

A number of weather watches were upgraded to warnings Monday morning. Heavy rain, possibly resulting in slips and surface flooding, was expected in Coromandel Peninsula for 25 hours from 8pm on Monday, Gisborne for 27 hours from 8pm on Monday, and in Hawke’s Bay for 29 hours from 3am on Tuesday.

The heaviest rain was forecast in Gisborne, where 130mm to 180mm was expected.

Civil Defence and Emergency Management acting director Roger Ball said on Monday “stay up to date by checking MetService warnings and following your local Civil Defence Emergency Management group on social media”.