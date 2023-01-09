Christchurch aid worker missing in Ukraine 'absolutely dedicated' to his work

Christchurch aid worker Andrew Bagshaw was helping carry out “hot extractions” on the front line of war-torn Ukraine when he went missing.

The 47-year-old geneticist from Christchurch has not been heard from for more than 48 hours.

He had been working as part of a team of Ukrainian and international volunteers delivering aid and evacuating citizens in Ukraine since April.

His parents, founders of the Canterbury Charity Hospital, Philip and Dame Susan Bagshaw, confirmed on Monday their son had been reported missing.

Tenby Powell, former Tauranga mayor and founder of Kiwi KARE, a non-governmental organisation working with volunteers in Ukraine, said his organisation had been supporting Bagshaw, and had funded a vehicle for him to use for the evacuations.

Powell said Bagshaw had not been heard from for 48 hours and while that did not sound like a long time it was an eternity, given the environment he was working in.

Bagshaw was conducting “hot extractions” in Soledar, a city in the eastern Bakhmut region – evacuations often carried out while under fire from Russian forces.

Powell said he believed the outskirts of Soledar had been taken by the Russians, but the centre was still under Ukraine control. However, that information was three days old, and the situation could have changed.

Powell said he had not given up hope that Bagshaw would be found alive.

“I got to know Andrew reasonably well. He was absolutely dedicated to that work. He did really extraordinary work under difficult circumstances.”

Stuff New Zealand aid worker Andrew Bagshaw has been missing in Ukraine since Saturday.

Bagshaw was working as part of a team of volunteers and it was them who raised the alarm.

Powell said he understood Bagshaw was with a British national, who was also missing.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said they were aware of reports of a dual New Zealand/British national missing in Ukraine and were in contact with the UK government about this.

For privacy reasons, no further information would be provided.

Four New Zealanders were registered on SafeTravel as being in Ukraine.

In August, Bagshaw told Stuff: “The closer you get to the east, the worse it gets.”

“There’s just massive destruction, basically. Every building is damaged to some extent, windows blown out or demolished.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Bagshaw’s parents said he was “a very intelligent, independently minded person”, who went to Ukraine as a volunteer to assist the people, believing it to be the morally right thing to do.

“He was born in the UK, and Philip and Susan are very grateful for all the agencies from both London and NZ, who are working so hard to find him.”

Supplied One of the semi-roadworthy cars Bagshaw and his team were using in evacuations last year.

They said they were particularly grateful to Kiwi KARE.

“Andrew’s parents love him dearly and are immensely proud of all the work he has been doing delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people move from near the battlefront of the war.”

In August, Bagshaw said he was a volunteer driver, and for about a month he had been evacuating people from Soledar.

He said Russian forces had mostly targeted industrial areas, but there was frequent shelling in town.

At the time, his team was evacuating mostly elderly citizens from the town, but rough roads, damaged by war, proved to be a bigger obstacle than expected.

“Younger people have moved out already,” Bagshaw said.

“A lot of them [their evacuees] are older and can’t walk by themselves ... they don’t want to leave their homes behind. One lady was scared to get in the car.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Dame Susan and Phil Bagshaw say their son is “a very intelligent, independently-minded person”. (File photo)

In a month – during which they evacuated around 700 people – he had several punctures, a broken gearbox, and a vehicle was lost to overnight shelling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year in an unprovoked act of aggression. He expected a quick victory, but almost a year on, the fighting continues.

Last week Russia claimed its military killed 600 Ukrainian troops in a missile strike on a barracks in the eastern Donetsk region. Ukrainian officials have denied there were any casualties.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its missiles hit two temporary bases housing 1300 Ukrainian soldiers in Kramatorsk on Sunday (local time).