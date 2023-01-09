Christchurch man missing in Ukraine

Christchurch man Andrew Bagshaw is missing in Ukraine.

His parents, founders of the Canterbury Charity Hospital, Philip and Dame Susan Bagshaw, confirmed on Monday their son had been reported missing.

Andrew Bagshaw, a 47-year-old geneticist from Christchurch, has been working as part of a team of Ukrainian and international volunteers in the war-torn country evacuating citizens from near the front.

In August, he told Stuff: “The closer you get to the east, the worst it gets.”

“There’s just massive destruction, basically. Every building is damaged to some extent, windows blown out or demolished.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Andrew Bagshaw’s parents said he was “a very intelligent, independently minded person”, who went to Ukraine as a volunteer to assist the people, believing it to be the morally right thing to do.

Supplied One of the semi-roadworthy cars Bagshaw and his team were using in evacuations last year.

“He was born in the UK, and Philip and Susan are very grateful for all the agencies from both London and NZ, who are working so hard to find him.”

They said they were particularly grateful to Kiwi KARE, a non-governmental organisation working with volunteers in Ukraine.

“Andrew’s parents love him dearly and are immensely proud of all the work he has been doing delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people move from near the battlefront of the war.”