Death of former Mongrel Mob president found on remote farm 'not suspicious'

Chad Puru’s body was found on remote farmland in North Canterbury on January 3.

The death of a former Mongrel Mob president Christchurch man found in a burnt-out car in a north Canterbury paddock is not suspicious, police say.

The body of Chad Puru, 55, was found last Tuesday in a paddock near a gateway on Dalbeg Rd, a rural no-exit road about 10km inland from Amberley.

On Monday police saidy they have “now determined it [the death] is not considered suspicious”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Puru was found on near a hedge on Dalbeg Rd, a long gravel road leading to a rural farm outside of Amberley.

“His death will be referred to the Coroner, who will rule on cause of death in due course,” a spokesperson said.

Police initially requested the public's help with sightings of Puru between New Year's Eve and the discovery of his body on the morning of January 3.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said an autopsy was held last week, but previously declined to discuss its findings or the circumstances of the scene where his body was found.

Puru resigned from his role as president of the Mongrel Mob's Christchurch chapter more than 20 years ago after being charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Puru denied raping the young teenager in 1999 and the resulting trial ended in a hung jury. However, the charges levelled at Puru, then 33, created tensions within the gang, where underage sex is forbidden, and he had quit as president.

It is understood that he remained affiliated with the gang.