A person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after receiving injuries from a workplace incident at a rural south Canterbury address.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Parkins Rd, Selwyn at about 11.45am on Monday.

St John sent one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter which transported one person who needed assistance.

A police spokesperson said Worksafe has been advised.