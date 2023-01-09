Multiple injuries and highway closed after South Canterbury crash

Multiple patients are being treated at the scene of a serious crash in Oamaru. (File photo).

One person is in a critical condition alongside several other patients after a car crash in Oamaru, which occurred around midday on Monday.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances, a manager and a helicopter were all on scene of the crash on Hilderthorpe-Pukeuri Rd treating “multiple patients” injured in the collision.

The highway is closed between Seven Mile Rd by Oamaru Airport and Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd and police have asked motorists to expect delays if they cannot avoid the area while emergency services assist.

Police could not confirm how many cars were involved in the collision.