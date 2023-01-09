Person critically hurt after car crash leaves seven injured

Emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on State Highway 1, Richmond in Waitaki.

Four people have been airlifted to hospital – including one who was critically hurt – after a car crash in North Otago left a number of people injured.

The incident happened in Oamaru about midday on Monday.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Seven people have been injured in a serious crash in Oamaru. (File photo).

Three ambulances and a helicopter were all on scene of the crash on Hilderthorpe-Pukeuri Rd treating “multiple patients” injured in the collision, a St John spokesperson said.

Four people, one in a critical condition and three seriously hurt, were flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Two people with moderate injuries were transported to Timaru Hospital and one person also with moderate injuries was transported to Oamaru Hospital, the spokesperson said.

The highway is closed between Seven Mile Rd by Oamaru Airport and Georgetown-Pukeuri Rd and police have asked motorists to expect delays if they cannot avoid the area while emergency services assist.

Police could not confirm how many cars were involved in the collision.