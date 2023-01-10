Petition for noise complaint reform for live venues tops 2000 signatures

Dux Central owner Richard Sinke, left, and operations manager Ross Herrick say they are gutted at having to scrap live music.

A petition demanding changes to Christchurch’s planning rules to protect live music venues has attracted more than 2000 signatures.

The petition on Change.org was prompted by a Stuff story that revealed city centre bar Dux Central had to drop live music after a new neighbour complained about the noise.

By Tuesday morning, the petition had attracted more than 2000 signatures. It called for Christchurch City Council to “change relevant laws and regulations to allow for sound levels adequate for live music, cultural celebrations and festive gatherings”.

The petition also called for council to raise the noise limit from 60 decibels to 140 decibels in certain parts of the central business district.

“Dux has lost 12% of its Saturday night revenue and decreased hours of operation due to noise complaints,’’ the petition stated.

“If further noise control is placed upon bars in the central city area, more bars and areas where noise is able to be made will suffer.”

Taylor MacGregor, spokesman for national lobby group Save Our Venues which advocates for small venues threatened by closure, said they had not launched the petition. MacGregor is visiting Christchurch this week to talk to live venue managers and Christchurch city councillors.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Smash Palace is on the same block as Dux Central and has shifted its gig times to avoid noise complaints.

MacGregor wants planning changes to protect live venues from noise complaints.

“We have already been in touch with a few councillors who have expressed an interest in this.

“There is a lot of support for this. We would like to continue the conversation with them.”

Central Ward councillor Jake McLellan said councillors had told planning staff to prioritise noise limit reform. He expected them to come back to councillors with reform options this year.

“It is a matter of priority,’’ he said.

He said any planning reforms needed to ensure the city remained vibrant, but also protect city centre residents from excess noise.

“I think it is a tricky situation.

“I can see it from both sides. We want a vibrant CBD, but having said that, the residents have bought in knowing that there is a current noise limit of 60 decibels.

Alden Williams/Stuff Darkroom, co-owned by Feather Shaw, above, and business partner Nick Vassar, is one of three venues on St Asaph St concerned about noise complaints. (File photo)

“They have bought a house on that basis.

“We will go through our planning process, which is formal and takes time, to see if there is common ground.

“We need goodwill from all sides to come up with a solution.”

Christchurch’s live music venues called on councillors to protect them from noise complaints last year.